George Michael’s home village of Goring, Oxfordshire, will be arranging a huge concert in memory of the late singer.

The village was George Michael’s home for several years and the place where he passed away on Christmas Day last year.

Now, his loved ones and fellow villagers have organized a gigantic party to celebrate the icon’s life, and tickets have already sold out!

The event will be taking place on what would have been Michael’s 54th birthday on June 25.

David Wright, who’s part of a The Bootleg Bee Gees tribute act, organized the concert.

Speaking to Oxfordshire Guardian, he said: “The George Michael Tribute Band formed specially to celebrate the music of the late, great George with a charity concert on what would have been his 54th birthday in his home village, at Goring Village Hall.”

He then thanked everyone who bought a ticket for the show, “We’ll celebrate the magic of George and raise money for Childline.”

He adds, “As George would say, you’re all ‘AMAZING!'”

The singer was recently revealed to have died from “natural causes” and Michael’s former partner, Fadi Fawaz, spoke out following the news of Michael’s true cause of death.

