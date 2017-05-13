George Shelley has paid tribute to his younger sister after she was hit and killed by a car.

The Union J star’s sister, Harriet, was placed in intensive care after being hit by a vehicle in Bristol last month. Tragically, the 21-year-old succumbed to her injuries last Saturday (May 6).

Brother George has now addressed the tragedy for the first time publicly, sharing a picture of himself with Harriet on Instagram, along with a heartbreaking message in which he pays tribute to his “best friend”.

He wrote: “I will never accept that you’re gone. You will always be with me. My best friend, my sister, my angel.

“Too pure and too beautiful to walk among humans, you now exist somewhere else, and I am honoured to have had the privilege to spend 21 years with you by my side.

The 23-year-old singer and presenter added:”Don’t get used to it up there without me, I’ll see you soon beautiful girl.

“I love you Harriet.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information about the fatal accident, which took place in Bristol last month.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bristol.

“The collision happened on Frogmore Street at approximately 11.45pm on Friday, April 28. A Volkswagen Beetle collided with 21-year-old Harriet Shelley.

“Sadly, Harriet, from Clevedon, died as a result of the injuries she sustained on Saturday.”

Harriet and George’s mother, Toni Harris, Somerset has insisted that nobody is to blame for the for accident, saying that her daughter had been in the “wrong place at the wrong time”.

George’s former Union J bandmates have paid their respects with Jaymi Hensley, 27, saying: “Devastated doesn’t even come close! The most beautiful spirit and truly wonderful person! RIP beautiful girl! Love you George and family.”

Singer JJ Hamblett said: “No words can describe this awful moment, such a loving beautiful girl which was taken too soon, #RIP Harriet.”