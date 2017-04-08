George Shelley has been axed by Capital FM bosses.

The former Union J star, who recently bagged himself a hot new boyfriend, has been dropped from co-hosting the station’s Breakfast Show after 14 months..

The shake up was caused by Dave Berry, who decided to quit the show after ten years to “pursue other passions,” which led to Capital opting to axe his two co-hosts as well, George and Lilah.

“Today is Dave, George and Lilah’s last day hosting the Capital London breakfast show,” a spokesperson told Metro.co.uk.

“We’re pleased to say George & Lilah won’t be going far – more news on that, and the new Capital breakfast show very soon.”

Instead of allowing George and Lilah to continue while they search for a replacement, Capital will be inviting an array of guest stars to host the slot over the coming weeks.

A source close to the show told The Sun: “George has done a great job but bosses weren’t prepared to put him in charge of the station’s flagship show.”

It’s not all bad news for the singer, who can at least go home and get a cuddle from his model boyfriend.

