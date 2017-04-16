George Shelley and his boyfriend Matthew Holehouse are having a wild time on holiday together.

Since going public with their romance this week, George has posted a number of snaps of the couple enjoying their holiday.

George & Matthew are currently enjoying an envy-inducing trip to Costa Rica, and have been sharing pictures of each other on the beach and from the bedroom of their tree-top apartment.

In one image, Matthew is walking through the jungle with his shirt off, which George has captioned ‘Tarzan 🌱’, while in another the pair balance on a tree branch by the ocean.

Tarzan 🌱 A post shared by George Shelley (@georgeshelley) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

“We’ve got 10 seconds to get to the end of the stick.” – we needed 20 😅 A post shared by George Shelley (@georgeshelley) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

The holiday comes in the immediate aftermath of George being dropped from his presenting slot on Capital radio.

“Today is Dave, George and Lilah’s last day hosting the Capital London breakfast show,” a spokesperson told Metro.co.uk last week..

“We’re pleased to say George & Lilah won’t be going far – more news on that, and the new Capital breakfast show very soon.”

The pair caused a stir earlier this week when George posed for a cheeky snap with the London student, who he’s reported been seeing for several months.

Cheeky.. 🙃 A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

A source previously told The Sun: “George and Matthew have been together for several months now.

“They have been enjoying each other’s company and having fun together.

“It is still early days but George feels a lot for Matthew.

“He is really happy to have found someone like Matt to spend time with.”

