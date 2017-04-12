George Shelley has gone public with his new boyfriend just days after being dropped from his presenting role on Capital FM.

It seems the former Union J singer can’t keep his hands off Matthew Holehouse as he posed for a cheeky snap with the London student, who he’s reported been seeing for several months.

The pair are currently enjoying a envy-inducing trip to Costa Rica, and have been sharing pictures of each other on the beach and from the bedroom of their tree-top apartment.

Cheeky.. 🙃 A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

A source previously told The Sun: “George and Matthew have been together for several months now.

“They have been enjoying each other’s company and having fun together.

“It is still early days but George feels a lot for Matthew.

“He is really happy to have found someone like Matt to spend time with.”

Sexiiii A post shared by George Shelley (@georgeshelley) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

The cute pictures show George is putting his unexpected axing from the Capital FM Breakfast Show just last week behind him.

The shake up was caused after host Dave Berry decided to quit the show after ten years to “pursue other passions,” which led to the station deciding to drop co-hosts George and Lilah Parsons.

“Today is Dave, George and Lilah’s last day hosting the Capital London breakfast show,” a spokesperson told Metro.co.uk on Friday (April 14).

“We’re pleased to say George & Lilah won’t be going far – more news on that, and the new Capital breakfast show very soon.”

Just woke up in a tree house 🖕🏼😛 🍃 A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

George, who first shot to fame on the 2012 series of The X Factor as part of boyband quartet Union J, first came out publicly in February last year, explaining he was attracted to both men and women and “he wouldn’t put a label on” his sexuality.

The ‘You Got It All’ singer later insisted he would “never come out as gay”, telling The Sun: “I wouldn’t put a label on [my sexuality] because I do like girls, I’ve fallen in love with girls and I could never close that off.”

Buenos Dias Costa Rica 🌱 A post shared by George Shelley (@georgeshelley) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Meanwhile, if you’d like to see more of George’s new squeeze (and let’s be honest, why wouldn’t you), you can do so here.

