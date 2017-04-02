When George Shelley came out publicly in February last year, the queue of gents ready to date on the former Union J singer certainly wasn’t a short one.
But it appears George has managed to round down the list of potential suitors to just one with the rumoured news that he’s currently in a relationship with London university student Matthew Holehouse.
“George and Matthew have been together for several months now, a source told The Sun.
“They have been enjoying each other’s company and having fun together.
“It is still early days but George feels a lot for Matthew.
“He is really happy to have found someone like Matt to spend time with.”
George and Matthew appeared to confirm the reports after sharing pictures of themselves hanging out in London’s Hyde Park this weekend.
Having done some digging on George’s new squeeze, we can say with some certainty that the man got taste…
More stories:
‘Cucumber’ creator Russell T Davies reveals why he thinks the show lost so many viewers
Kylie Minogue refused to cut gay kisses from ‘All the Lovers’ music video, director reveals