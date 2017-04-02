When George Shelley came out publicly in February last year, the queue of gents ready to date on the former Union J singer certainly wasn’t a short one.

But it appears George has managed to round down the list of potential suitors to just one with the rumoured news that he’s currently in a relationship with London university student Matthew Holehouse.

“George and Matthew have been together for several months now, a source told The Sun.

“They have been enjoying each other’s company and having fun together.

“It is still early days but George feels a lot for Matthew.

“He is really happy to have found someone like Matt to spend time with.”

George and Matthew appeared to confirm the reports after sharing pictures of themselves hanging out in London’s Hyde Park this weekend.

Ducking fit A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on Apr 1, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

I got you with my laser 🔫 🌱 A post shared by George Shelley (@georgeshelley) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Having done some digging on George’s new squeeze, we can say with some certainty that the man got taste…

WHY IS WINTER SO LONG I FEEL LIKE JON SNOW . @catnorrisx u r my sunshite A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:11am PST

Bout to throw myself out of the west tower of the Maughn library 🙂 3 likes and I’ll do it A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

taking a pic of my plant A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on Aug 25, 2016 at 9:57am PDT

Holigay-est pic evaaa A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on Jul 5, 2016 at 2:47pm PDT

Get me 2 Leeds 🍻🍺🍻 A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on May 1, 2015 at 11:14am PDT

More stories:

‘Cucumber’ creator Russell T Davies reveals why he thinks the show lost so many viewers

Kylie Minogue refused to cut gay kisses from ‘All the Lovers’ music video, director reveals