George Shelley’s sister has sadly passed away.

The Union J star’s sister, Harriet, had been in intensive care after suffering from a major head injury when she was struck by a vehicle on April 28. However, on Saturday evening (May 6), Harriet tragically died from her injuries.

Their mother, Toni Harris, Somerset has insisted that she doesn’t blame anyone for accident, saying that her daughter had been in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’.

A representative for George told The Sun: “George and the entire family are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of their beloved, beautiful Harriet.

“They are all together, supporting each other at this difficult time and would appreciate the time and space to do so before they make any further comments. ”

George’s former bandmates rushed to social media to pay their respects, with Jaymi Hensley, 27, saying: “Devastated doesn’t even come close! The most beautiful spirit and truly wonderful person! RIP beautiful girl! Love you George and family”.

Singer JJ Hamblett quickly followed, adding: “No words can describe this awful moment, such a loving beautiful girl which was taken too soon, #RIP Harriet.”

George and his family are yet to break their silence following the tragic incident. Our thoughts are with them during this tough time.