George Shelley is clearly still enjoying his time off work.

The former Union J star has been spending the past few weeks hanging out with his hunky new boyfriend, London university student Matthew Holehouse, and the pair have spent their time travelling the world together and being impossibly cute.

Thankfully they’ve been documenting the entire thing on social media, and in their latest pics George decided to get a little cheeky and flashed his bum to his friend who was snapping the shot.

Take a look below:

The singer, who’s busy working on a solo career, hasn’t been shy about showing off on social media lately, and we’ve certainly not been complaining.