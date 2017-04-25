US radio host Howard Stern made sure George Takei had an 80th birthday to remember this week.

The legendary Star Trek actor was appearing on Stern’s talk show on Sirius XM when he was presented with six naked men to help bring in his ninth decade in style.

The hunks in question were actually cast members from Off Broadway show ‘Naked Boys Singing!’ who, true to form, delivered a special birthday tune to George while absolutely starkers.

Basically, George’s reaction was all of us:

“I know what I want for my birthday”, he quipped. “I’ve got it already!”

Watch a birthday celebration like no other below:

