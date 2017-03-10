Geri Horner teared up on television this week after paying tribute to her late friend George Michael.

George, who had been helping the former Spice Girl with her new documentary Geri’s Nineties: The Decade That Made Me shortly before he passed away from natural causes on Christmas Day last year, struck up a close friendship with the ‘Look at Me’ singer during the 1990s.

“I absolutely loved him,” said Horner, who appeared visibly emotional as she recalled time spent with the ‘Fast Love’ singer, who sold an estimated 80 million records worldwide and scored seven number one singles in the UK during his career.

“When I left the Spice Girls he took me under his wing, and he was just such a lovely person.”

Revealing how Michael helped give her professional advice, she said: “He was very mentoring. I used to play him my music, he’d tell me when I was rubbish, tell me when I was good.”

The artist formerly known as Ginger Spice gave birth to a son, Hector, in January, and gave him the middle name George in honour of the Michael.

“Suddenly I have a baby. It was like the circle of life. You just don’t expect it. He was such a good man,” the 44-year-old said.

She added: “It was my mother’s idea actually, because she was very close to George. And he loved his mother, he loved his family.”

