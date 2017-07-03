We’re not big footballs fans if we’re being honest, but now we’ve been swayed.

With men in shorts and balls flying all over the place you’d think it would be the perfect sport, but is there anything more boring than watching a match on television?

Thankfully, we’ve worked out what was needed to get our attention – nudity. Things got a whole lot more interesting when German footballer Pierre Michel Lasogga got himself a little bum massage during a game… while on the pitch.

He just pulled his shorts down and let the physio do his thing and we can’t quite get over it.

Take a look below:

Suddenly we love sports.