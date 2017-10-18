PROMOTIONAL

With the change in season comes the change in our wardrobes, from summer lights to all-weather winter warmers. Bright shades give way to traditional navies, blacks, charcoal greys and dark greens, enlivened with splashes of red and russet.

Layering is the key to winter dressing. Try a knitted polo shirt as a lighter layer of insulation as the temperature dips. Wear it casually under shirts, over T-shirts or slipped under sporty suiting. For best results, invest in two or three fine-knit iterations in different solid colours for maximum versatility with your existing wardrobe.

Accessories are key to any look, so invest in the best. Brogues have been a menswear staple since Irish farmers punched holes in their shoes to let bog water out. They sit in that smart-casual sweet spot that takes the stuffy out of your suit, but dresses up your jeans. Lace-up work boots are on trend, combining premium leather and rugged outsoles with soft padded collars and authentic stitch detailing. The result is hard-wearing, stylish and versatile winter essentials.

For the sharpest of winter wear at the sharpest of prices, head to Portsmouth’s historic waterfront and Gunwharf Quays, where you’ll find over 90 famous brands, many international, with savings of up to 60% on the recommended retail price.

A far cry from retail outlet parks elsewhere, labels here include renowned menswear specialists Hackett, Reiss, Oliver Sweeney, Ted Baker, Moss Bros and many more, with specialist tailoring and fitting services also available.

With easy access by car or train, you could be at Gunwharf Quays hunting for the perfect winter outfit and accessories in no time!

Ted Baker

Take on the big chill with Ted’s top coldweather staples. Ted Baker outlet houses a plethora of fashionable favourites from past seasons, so discover a treasure trove of discounted clothing and accessories including shirts, jumpers, suits, coats and jackets. Be the best-dressed man for the job in relaxed and laid-back tailoring with crisp lines and clean shapes – a knowing nod to the sport-luxe look of the season.

Oliver Sweeney

With adventure in mind, this season Oliver Sweeney have taken to exploring new product areas. From developing technical jackets to photographic printed leathers, their Autumn/Winter ‘16 collection will take you from rambling through the moors to stepping out on the streets of the city. Escaping the ordinary and exploring the great outdoors has also inspired the finely-crafted details on this season’s shoes, including the bold graphic prints used on the linings of their apparel and the uppers on their shoes.

Original Penguin

This American clothing line with roots in the 1950s is known for its unique, humorous and detail-orientated fashion. For Autumn/Winter, Original Penguin takes an inspiring journey through the great outdoors. Exploration begins on undiscovered camping trails leading into arcane forests, where light only glimmers through the autumnal foliage. The rich colour palette nods to this majestic backdrop, blending sycamore greens with burnt oranges and Italian plums juxtaposed against various shades of ultramarine and deep blues.

REISS

Founded in 1971, Reiss has garnered a loyal global fanbase, thanks to its heritage of quality and reputation for producing directional menswear. Offering everything from fine tailoring to luxurious, relaxed pieces, the brand has become a byword for cool, contemporary style, in part due to its commitment to exceptional quality and modern, on-trend menswear and accessories.

gunwharf-quays.com