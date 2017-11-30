It’s Girls Aloud’s 15th anniversary.

The iconic girl band were formed over a decade ago on Popstars: The Rivals, and against all expectations they went on to become the most successful British girl group ever, managing to score a massive twenty consecutive Top 10 hits.

Despite their split their legacy lives on, and it’s not hard to see why. They were responsible for some of the most memorable pop songs on the 2000s, and their work with Xenomania changed the face of UK pop forever.

We’ve given all their incredible singles (and Life Got Cold) a re-listen, and compiled a list of their ten best:

1. Sexy! No No No…

2. No Good Advice

3. Biology

4. Sound of the Underground

5. Wake Me Up

6. Can’t Speak French

7. The Show

8. Call The Shots

9. Something New

10. Something Kinda Ooh

Let us know your top ten on social media.