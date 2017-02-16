It’s the news pop fans have waited years for: Girl Aloud are back! Just maybe not in the way that you expected.

Yep, ‘Boys Allowed’ are set to about to take over the pop world for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on 24 March.

The all-star, all-male line-up features former boyband stars including Blue’s Duncan James, 5ive’s Ritchie Neville, Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates, Ben Ofoedu from Phats & Small and S Club singer Jon Lee.

The band will be making their debut at Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief dressed up as Cheryl and co. to perform the hit Girls Aloud song ‘Biology’ for Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Obviously the question is, who’ll be who?

Speaking to The Sun, Gareth Gates said: “It’s going to be a fantastic performance, I can’t wait to get those high heels on and raise loads of money for such a fantastic cause.”

Duncan James added: “It’s such a great cause and I’m looking forward to wearing heels again, which I haven’t done since my injury. It should be like riding a bike… I hope!”

Let’s just say we’re intrigued to see how they boys manage to pay tribute to one of the most iconic girl groups in the past 15 years.

Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief will also have performances by astrologer Russell Grant, Coronation Street‘s Sally Lindsay and Absolutely Fabulous‘ Harriet Thorpe and Helen Lederer.

Oh and did we already mention, SUE AND MEL will be BACK!

