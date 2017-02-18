Darren Criss will be returning to the small screen for the third season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, Versace: American Crime Story.

Criss has been cast as serial killer Andrew Cunanan who infamously killed famous clothing designer, Gianni Versace.

According to Gay Star News, Edgar Ramirez will star alongside Criss as Gianni Versace himself, who was murdered by Cunanan outside of his Miami beach mansion in 1997.

Versace was the murderer’s fifth and final victim after a killing spree across the country. Cunanan himself was found dead eight days later after murdering Versace.

This isn’t Criss’ first time working with Murphy, as the actor previously played gay high school student Blaine Anderson in Glee.

The actor also recently starred as the lead character of transgender singer Hedwig in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The first season of American Crime Story covered the OJ Simpson murder trial and the upcoming second season will focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Versace: American Crime Story is expected to debut sometime in 2018.

