Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography.

Salling, who is best known for portraying Noah ‘Puck’ Puckerman on Glee for six seasons between 2009-15, was originally arrested and released on bail in Los Angeles in December 2015 after a laptop, a hard drive and a USB flash drive were seized from his home.

Thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography were found on the devices seized from during the raid the star’s address, which reportedly came following a tip-off to authorities.

Documents obtained by several outlets, including TMZ, show the actor has entered into a plea deal with California’s district attorney in which he admitted to possessing indecent images.

Salling now faces between four and seven years in prison. He has also been ordered to pay around $50,000 to each victim.

As part of the agreement, Salling will be subject to 20 years supervised release and will have strict restrictions placed on his contact with under-18s.

The agreement will not be legally binding until Salling appears in court and pleads guilty to a judge.