Good Morning Britain has come under fire from viewers after inviting a doctor who performs so-called ‘gay cure’ therapy on the breakfast programme.

Dr Michael Davidson appeared on this morning’s edition of the often-controversial morning show in order to discuss recent findings about the practice of the therapy in the UK. Conversion therapy involves counselling people to ‘reject’ their homosexuality and live straight lives. LGBT+ people may be forced to undergo the therapy, or feel that they have to due to religious views.

Before the guest came on, Good Morning Britain put out a tweet asking viewers if they had any thoughts on the guest. And they certainly did …

On next we’ll meet the man who claims he can ‘cure’ homosexuality in men. Any thoughts? — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 5, 2017

Fixed that for you pic.twitter.com/sRiNal4iGw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 5, 2017

Thoughts? Don’t give him air time. Countless lives have been lost through suicide. Being gay isn’t a choice, being ignorant is #ShameOnHim — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) September 5, 2017

So by booking this guest, you’re legitimising this deeply dangerous practice. You should be ashamed of yourselves — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) September 5, 2017

Main thought is: Why? Sad that you’re giving this platform to this uninformed hatred — Tom Payne (@justanactor) September 5, 2017

The right to free speech is not the same as the given right to access a platform to say it, stop enabling this kind of hate. — Matthew Shields (@whatsthatweasel) September 5, 2017

LGBT+ advocacy group Stonewall tweeted “No one should be told their identity is something that can be cured,” while Declan Cashin wrote “So by booking this guest, you’re legitimising this deeply dangerous practice. You should be ashamed of yourselves.”

When the interview eventually happened, Davidson faced stiff opposition from host Piers Morgan and fellow guest, journalist Josh Parry. Davidson, who claims to be an ‘ex-gay’ told the hosts that he has been married to a woman for 35 years. “My homosexual urges can still be triggered. But counselling, prayer and psychotherapy helped me to turn away from it,” he said.

He went on to say that he offers the controversial and harmful ‘gay cure’ therapy in order to help “gay people to locate the trauma that triggered their homosexual feelings”.

Piers immediately lost his cool, telling the guest: “We have a word for people like you in this country. We call them bigots! In my view you are a malevolent and dangerous part of our society!

“What’s wrong with you? Who are you to say such things?

“Do you really think homosexuality is something that needs to be cured? Why don’t you shut up, you old bigot! This is utterly ridiculous!”

Gay conversion therapy: @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 challenge Dr Michael Davidson’s views on homosexuality pic.twitter.com/qZxmLMgZRz — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 5, 2017

Piers finished the interview by telling the guest: “Has it crossed your bigoted mind that gay people may not want to find your path? Maybe they are quite happy being gay and don’t want to be ‘cured of this abomination’ because that is deeply offensive!

“Why don’t you put a cork in it? I’ve had enough, Dr Michael, just shut up!”

Julian Clary, who appeared on the show after Davidson, chastised Piers and Susanna Reid for inviting Davidson on the show in the first place. The comedian initially praised Piers for giving the doctor “a run for his money,” but added: “It’s a shame you had him on though, really. It’s a shame you gave him air time.”

Piers defended the decision, saying: “I think these people should be challenged. He’s clearly doing this thing quietly all the time and it’s dangerous.”

More stories:

Cheryl responds to Munroe Bergdorf assault comments after being dragged into L’Oréal racism row

This unseen Devil Wears Prada scene would have changed everything

