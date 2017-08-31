It’s been ten years since Gossip Girl first aired on US TV network The C.W.

The iconic series, created by the same people behind The O.C, became a huge success for the then new network, and was responsible for creating stars including Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.

Gossip Girl focused on the lives of a group of privileged teenagers who lived on the Upper East Side in New York that were subject to constant torment from an anonymous blogger.

To mark the anniversary, Vanity Fair chatted to a bunch of the show’s original stars about their feelings toward the show, and more importantly if they’d ever return for a reboot.

Author of the original novels, Von Ziegesar, seemed most keen for a new show to happen in some form – bit with one major twist that might shock you a little.

The best-selling writer told the magazine that she’d love to see the cast return for an adaptation of Gossip Girl: Psycho Killer, which was published in 2002 as a horror version of her original novel.

In the book, Serena returns from boarding school with the intention of “killing everyone”.

Meanwhile, Lively went on to reveal that she’d happily return to the series that made her the household name she is today.

The Hollywood star said: “Of course. I’m open to anything that’s good, that’s interesting, and that sort of feels necessary… I imagine we all would [consider it].

“I can’t speak for everyone else, but we all owe so much to this show, and I think that it would be silly not to acknowledge that.”