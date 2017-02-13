Past Tony Award-winner and 'The Late Late Show' host James Corden will host THE 70TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDSÃÂ®, airing live on Sunday, June 12 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Jason Bell/CBS ÃÂ©2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.

Follow the 59th annual Grammy Awards with Attitude as we take you through all the glitz, glamour and gongs live from Los Angeles.

03.59 – In a stroke of genius, Bruno Mars is taking charge of the Prince tribute performance. Decked out in the late singer’s iconic Purple Raine-era garb, Bruno tears it up on the guitar in a epic, funk-filled performance which has to go down as one of the night’s most memorable. Riffs for days.

03.40 – You still with us? We’re entering the final hour of proceedings and that means the big ones will be coming in quick succession, so look alive!

First up it’s the Song of the Year. It’s looked like a two-horse race between Queen Bey’s ‘Formation’ and Adele’s ‘Hello’, and the winner is… Adele!

03.15 – It’s Lady Gaga time! And it’s certainly not what you’d expect from Mother Monster – though in this current Joanne era, maybe it is.

The singer goes full havy metal lover as she joins Metallica on stage for a performance which consists of fire, screaming (both hers, and that of Fame Monster fans), and a rock’n’roll crowd-surf. That camp-as-tits Super Bowl performance sure feels a long way away now…

.@ladygaga loves to stage dive. RT if you went head over heels for her #GRAMMYs performance w/ @Metallica pic.twitter.com/wEwHoZFpMm — CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017

03.05 – Anyone else still feeling emotionally scarred? The show must go on. Chance the Rapper’s Colouring Book wins Best Rap Album.

03.00 – Wow, what a few minutes. James Corden reveals that the one and only Adele will be singing tonight’s tribute to George Michael – a haunting rendition of his 1996 hit ‘Fastlove’. But after starting getting through the first verse, Adele stops the performance completely. It appears she’s out of time, and she pleads for a re-start as she says she wants it to be right for George.

Everyone’s heart is in their mouth but she gets her wish, before nailing her second go. A sympathetic audience is on their feet at the end, and it’s a triumphant performance. but a visibly upset Adele leaves the stage in tears. Heartbreaking.

Woah! Bless Adele – the Grammys mucked up her sound two years in a row. And this time she simply stopped singing 🎤 pic.twitter.com/BDmV1FnZnx — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 13, 2017

02.40 – The Lemonade train has left the station: Beyoncé picks up her first main show award as her sixth studio album wins Urban Contemporary Album.

02.30 – It’s time for another biggie as Katy Perry delivers a world-first performance of her brand new single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’. The track’s politically-charged subtext makes it straight onto stage as a zombie-like Perry parades around a nightmarish house complete with white picket fence.

The performance ends with the opening passage of the US constitution ‘We the people’ projected onto screen as the ‘Teenage Dream’ singer yells: “No hate!”

Take that, Mr President…

02.25 – Some more from that Beyoncé performance for you…

02.22 – James Corden rounds up stars including John Legend and J-Lo for a spot of Carpool Karaoke…

02.20 – US country singer Maren Morris wins Best Country Solo Performance for ‘My Church’. She’s no Beyoncé performance but she seems nice enough.

02.07 – Now that’s what you call a performance. After a dramatic spoken-word build-up playing up her newly-announced pregnancy and with not one, not two, but THREE fake-out entrances featuring a tonne of animated Queen Beys on the big screen, the lady herself appears to launch into Lemonade’s ‘Love Drought’ in a Last Supper-inspired scene.

That’s all before a stunning rendition of ‘Sandcastles’ which leaves the A-list audience on its feet. Much like the album, this is as much performance art as it is pop music, and the performance of the night by far. Question is, can anything top it?

01.53 – DON’T. MOVE. A MUSCLE.

Beyoncé is coming.

01.50 – ‘Blackstar’ by the late, great David Bowie wins Best Rock Song.

Gone too soon.

01.44 – Ed Sheeran takes to the stage to perform current chart-topper ‘Shape of You’ complete with a loop pedal and… not much else, as its transpires. It’s a nice performance, but we can’t help but think ‘Castle on the Hill’ could have given him a bit more of a moment.

01.32 – …Like awards! Twenty One Pilots scoop Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for the ear-worming ‘Stressed Out’. They accept in their pants, for some reasons. We’re too busy staring to listen.

01.30 – The audience holds its collective breathe as John Travolta correctly names Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban ahead of their performance. Always deserved more UK success, did that Carrie. We’d insert a shameless link and plug to ‘Blown Away’ here but there probabaly more pressing issues sadly…

01.20 – The second performance of the night comes from The Weeknd and Daft Punk, the latter of whom are dressed like a pair or Sith Lords in a gay bar, aka OUR TYPE.

01.15 – And with that, errr, interlude over, the awards can begin. First up it’s Best New Artist, which goes to… Chance the Rapper! No surprises there tbh.

01.10 – Oh he loves a sing-song, doesn’t he? James Corden takes to the stage in typically understated style with confetti cannons, showgirls, and his very own number. He looks really rather dapper too, we might have a little bit a cru-

– oh wait, now he’s rapping. Never mind.

01.00 – ‘Hello’ indeed! Adele kicks of the show with a statement of intent as she belts out nostalgic heartbreaker in trademark stripped-back style. With tousled hair and a sparkly red and black-panelled dress, she looks stunning – but will she be going home with something else shiny tonight?

00.40 – Of course, tonight’s real talking point will be the battle between Beyoncé and our very own Adele for the night’s biggest prizes.

The two musical superstars will go head-to-head for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year, for tracks ‘Formation’ and ‘Hello’ and albums Lemonade and 25, respectively.

Speaking of Beyoncé, the most nominated woman in the history of the Grammys (62 nominations!) naturally leads tonight’s nominations leaderboard with nine. What’s more, she’s already been winning them: ‘Formation’ picked up Best Music Video at the pre-show Premiere Ceremony earlier.

00.25 – “No pressure” wrote James Corden on Instagram earlier, ahead of what is surely the biggest night of his stellar Stateside career.

The 38-year-old might be a world away from Gavin and Stacey right now, but having already hosted five BRITs and even last year’s Tony Awards, The Late Late Show host should be a safe pair of hands during tonight’s marathon show.

Host @j_corden and Don Cheadle pose for a photo on the #GRAMMYs red carpet. Mr. Cheadle (along with Steve Berkowitz and Robert Glasper) won the Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media GRAMMY for ‘Miles Ahead.’ A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

No pressure. #GRAMMYs A photo posted by James Corden (@j_corden) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:41am PST

00.15 – In case you were wondering, tonight’s full list of performers includes Adele, Chance The Rapper, Daft Punk, Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Lukas Graham, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Anderson .Paak, Katy Perry, Sturgill Simpson, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and The Weeknd.

Grammy bosses have also promised that late icons George Michael and Prince will be honoured with “unforgettable” tributes tonight. The question on everyone’s lips, of course, is just who’ll be doing them…

00.00 – Hello and welcome to Attitude’s live coverage of the 59th annual Grammy Awards live from Los Angeles!

After a month that’s seen La La Land clean up at every movie ceremony going – including this evening’s BAFTAs in London – it seems high time that the best of the year’s audio output gets its night in the spotlight, don’t you think?

The biggest evening in the music industry calendar is already well underway, with some initial awards being announced at the pre-show Premiere Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (more on those later).

The main ceremony kicks off about 1am GMT, hosted for the first time by Mr James Corden. It will be broadcast live on CBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT, but we’ll be here to keep all you Brits updated on all the night’s action and performances from little-known acts like Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

So grab a cuppa (or a glass) and strap yourself in, because even as the Grammys go, that’s some line-up…

