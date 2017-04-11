Greeks Come True praised the Modern Greek man through their 2017 calendar last year.

Fans loved it so much, that the company have finally released their long-awaited making of movie featuring behind the scenes content from the calendar.

The stunning calendar features non-professional models, posing for their very first time in front of the camera.

Shot throughout 2016, the photoshoot includes 20 men from all over Greece, each with a passion for sport and showing off their physique.

Check out some exclusive pictures below:





You can download the full version of the behind the scenes move on the company’s website.

In the meantime, watch the totally NSFW trailer below: