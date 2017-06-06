Gregg Sulkin has been hitting the gym lately. And lucky for us, he has been sharing the results on Instagram.

English actor Sulkin’s career has gone from strength to strength in recent years. After appearing is Disney Channel shows As the Bell Rings and Wizards of Waverly Place, his breakout role was in MTV’s LGBT+ friendly comedy Faking It.

He was recently cast in the Hulu series Runaways, based on the Marvel comics of the same name about a group of teenagers who discover that their parents are supervillains.

In the new video, Gregg is getting fit by doing some pull-ups while his friend films him – but our eyes seem to be drawn to one place in particular …

God bless grey jogging bottoms.

Check out the video below:

Back in la la land. Back on the grind. @mrbanksfit A post shared by Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

More stories:

Professional footballers spark relationship rumours with adorable picture

California Mayor wants to improve town by attracting ‘Asian population’, ‘the gays’

