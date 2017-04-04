Each month, celebrity hairstylist and Attitude Hair and Grooming expert Jason Collier is sharing his wealth of experience to help keep you looking razor-sharp and ready for any occasion…

At one time, grey hair was only associated with ageing, but as the ranks of A-listers embracing silver strands continues to grow, choosing to go grey is looking hotter and hotter.

Whether you are going grey naturally – think Pierce Brosnan, Mark Ruffalo and Matt LeBlanc – or choose to experiment by dyeing your hair – such as with Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy’s ashen locks or Lucky Blue Smith’s trademark platinum – the options are endless. From an all-over silver fox style to wisps of grey feathered through your natural colour, there is a wealth of choice. But there are a few points to remember before you dive in.

If you are thinking about colouring your hair, rather than simply dealing with hair that is already greying, I would recommend having it done at a salon rather than going down the DIY route – this is one look that is too easy to get wrong and you could end up with unwanted orange or yellow tones.

There are lots of options to discuss with your stylist – for younger men going for grey, this is a real statement look, so take the opportunity to express yourself and have a lot of fun with it. Go for a full head of silver hair, but leave a close-cropped beard a darker tone for eye-catching contrast, such as Zayn Malik chose to do when he played around with shades of grey.

Or you could combine layers of colour, from dark roots to silver tips, which can also help create more texture and interest for finer hair. Whatever you go for, you do need to talk tones with your colourist though, to find something that will work with your natural skin colouring.

If you have been more of a wash and go guy in the past, this is one look that will require more work, it’s one that has to be maintained and appear cared for, anything resembling unkempt or straggly is not going to work, and will simply be ageing. Cuts need to be sharp and modern-looking, and hair has to be kept in tip-top condition for any grey to be carried off with style.

Factor in regular trips to your stylist to keep your new colour in prime condition, as silver grey is one colour that tends to wash out more easily. And whether you have chosen to dye your hair grey, or nature is taking you in that direction, it is worth switching to shampoos and conditioners designed for grey and coloured hair.

Look out for colour-care products (particularly those with UV protection) that will help maintain a more natural-looking tone, while silver shampoos will add a boost once or twice a week. Wella SP Men Silver Shampoo is a daily cleanser that enhances silver shine, helping to prevent grey hair from looking yellowish.

I also like L’Oreal Professionel Homme Grey Shampoo with anti-yellowing agents, which is one you can use every day for a natural-looking shine.

Use a deep conditioning treatment once a week to keep hair healthy and looking its best, and don’t leave it too long between trims. This is a look that requires upkeep, but it’s a game-changer and will make you seriously stand out from the crowd.

Jason Collier is an award-winning hair colourist and stylist to the stars, and Creative Director at the Matthew Curtis Hair Salon at The Rosewood London. For more visit jason-collier.co.uk and follow him on Twitter @jasoncollierjc.