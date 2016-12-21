Queen of 2016 Beyoncé has snatched yet another award – this time, from gay dating app Grindr.

The app revealed the winners of its Best of 2016 Awards today, with the music icon taking home “Best Music Video” for the multi-Grammy-award nominated Formation.

Other winners include Barack Obama for Best LGBT+ Ally and Michelle Obama for Hero of 2016, while Adele’s world tour was names Best Concert Performance.

Meanwhile, the word of the year as decided by Grindr users was “fuck”.

Commenting on the results, Grindr’s Creative Director Landis Smithers said: “The best of 2016 survey is a way to better understand our community’s interests and strengthen our connection on an individual level.

“We are always fascinated to know what’s top of mind for our Grindr guys and this year our users loved the ladies.”