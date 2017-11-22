Grindr has thrown opens its doors to women and transgender people in its latest update.

The popular hook-up app, which has been marketed towards gay and bisexual men since launching in 2009, has made extensive changes to its gender options as part of efforts to be more ‘trans-inclusive’.

New changes allow users to list their gender on the app as ‘woman’, ‘trans-woman’, ‘non-binary’, ‘non-confirming’ and ‘queer’.

Users can also choose which pronouns they prefer to use on their profile including ‘he/him’, ‘she/her’ and ‘they/them’.

The “system-wide gender-neutral language” landed to to mark the end of Transgender Awareness Week last week.

To accompany the update, Grindr has published a guide to trans-inclusive behaviour, which advises users “to avoid making assumptions” about the genitalia of the person they’re talking to.

Insisting that the app “has always had trans men, trans women and non-binary users,” Peter Sloterdyk, Vice President of Marketing at Grindr said: “We are proud to release these updates to our core functionality to firmly establish that we are committed to making Grindr a welcome and safe place for all trans people.”

