Alejandro Gómez Palomo is blurring gender boundaries with his latest fashion campaign.

The Spanish designer hopes to change the way we look at our clothes with his AW17’s Objeto Sexual collection, which also happens to feature an array of nude models.

Discussing the collection in an interview with Dazed, he explained:“Fashion should give us options, it is the duty of regular people to make things change, to not be so close-minded and limited – like we have been in the past with definitions of ‘men’ or ‘women’”.

“I wanted to create a sense of sexual desire for the clothes, as well as through the boys that presented it.

“My intent was for the viewer to feel the same or similar desire for the pieces as when they feel sexually attracted to a person,” he added.

More stories:

Matt Lister: Why I decided to ditch the razor and start loving my hairy body

As a gay man, why do I find it so difficult to make friends with straight men?