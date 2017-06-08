Well this is just excellent.

Dave Bautista, a former professional wrestler, plays the straight-talking warrior Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. Drax provides much of the comic relief in the films by telling everyone exactly what he thinks at all times.

Judging by a recent Twitter exchange, it seems like Bautista isn’t too far removed from the character he plays.

Earlier this week, a fan reached out to Bautista on Twitter to thank him for being an ally to his LGBT+ fans. The fan, David, wrote: “I want to thank @DaveBautista for being a LGBT supporter and defender. It’s important, esp for younger gen, to see that. A true Guardian!”

Bautista’s response was absolutely brilliant:

Obviously no thnx necessary but I appreciate the acknowledgement. Proud son of a lesbian and anyone who has issue w/ that can suck my balls😊 https://t.co/gHYC9puexP — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 6, 2017





Bautista previously spoke about his mother’s sexuality during a 2008 interview in which he said that he “never had an issue with [his] mother’s sexuality.”

“She loved us, she cared for us and that’s all that mattered. She was with my dad for a small part of my life. After that, I don’t remember her having anything but girlfriends.”

It was previously rumoured that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 would feature an LGBT+ character, though this never actually came to pass.

During an interview last month, the film’s director James Gunn was asked whether he would include an LGBT+ character in the series. “Absolutely. I would love to be able to,” Gunn said. “We might have already done that. I say watch the movie. Check it out. See what you think.”

