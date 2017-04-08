We’ve all done it at some point in our lives – but we know we shouldn’t.

Whether it’s bigging yourself up a little too much on Grindr, or lying to your mates, there’s no denying men tend to round up rather than down when it comes to the size of their manhood.

But who does it the most?

It turns out that overall, men in the United States are most likely to lie when it comes to talking about their size.

The average length men say is 7.2 inches, however the people they slept with said it was more like 6.6 on average.

Interestingly, the most exaggerated claims come from Australian men, who said their packages were 7.2 inches long. However, the people they slept with said that on average they were more like 5.5 inches.

Basically if you’re talking to an Aussie bloke on Grindr, don’t take his word for it.

