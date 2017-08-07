Gus Kenworthy has a career as a model set if he ever stops enjoying winter sports.

The US Olympic freeskier has been taking some much-deserved time off from training to enjoy a sun soaked holiday abroad with his boyfriend.

Kenworthy has made sure to keep his followers updated on what they’re getting up to, and yesterday the pair decided to have a little impromptu photoshoot poolside, as you do.

He captioned the snaps: “*Carrie Bradshaw voice*

With a Galaxy for a phone and a star for a boyfriend, I couldn’t help but wonder… Do I just need space?”

*Carrie Bradshaw voice* With a Galaxy for a phone and a star for a boyfriend, I couldn’t help but wonder… Do I just need space? 🌌🌙⭐☄ A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Gus, who began dating Gayby star Wilkas began around the time he came out publicly in October 2015, spoke candidly about the pair’s relationship in an interview with OUT last December, revealing that despite being very much loved-up, he and Matthew weren’t keen to settle down anytime soon.

“I was in a relationship from 18 to 23, and I still haven’t really experienced that much sexually,” Gus revealed. “I wouldn’t want to ever sacrifice my relationship with Matt just to go out and get that out of my system, but we’ve also talked about that and he doesn’t want to deprive me of experiencing anything while I’m still young.

He added: “I don’t necessarily know what that means. We’re not in an open relationship and we’re not breaking up. But we’re also not getting married.”