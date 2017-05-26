As anybody who follows Gus Kenworthy’s antics on Instagram will know, the Olympic freeskier ain’t shy when it comes to losing his shirt, but now the out and proud sports star is putting his penchant for a pec picture to good use by stripping off for a new underwear campaign – and helping to raise money for LGBT causes in the process.

The 25-year-old has joined Me Undies new ‘Celebrate Yourself’ campaign, stripping off to sport a special new range of rainbow polka dot underwear to mark Pride month and raise money for the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

The Center, founded in 1969, is the world’s largest provider of LGBT support programs, offering everything from HIV testing and treatment to emergency shelter for homeless youth and hate crime assistance.

Gus shared some behind the scenes pictures from his shoot on social media earlier this week, and it’s safe to say we’re feeling very charitable all of a sudden.

$1 from every pair of the Me Undies ‘Celebrate Yourself’ range will go straight to the LA LGBT Center – so after you’ve relished in the sight of Mr Kenworthy sporting his, you can grab yourself a pair of your own here.

