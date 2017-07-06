Gus Kenworthy has stripped naked for ESPN’s 2017 Body Issue.

For their 2017 issue, a total of 23 pro athletes, including the likes of Texas Ranger first baseman Prince Fielder, have posed completely nude.

Its aim is to celebrate all different body types, of both men and women, across a wide range of sports.

Speaking about the photoshoot, Gus told his fans on Instagram: “Y’all wanted nudes? You got ’em! So excited to finally get to show you guys my photos from the @ESPN Body Issue! Everything about this shoot was terrifying: I had to be naked, on a ski mountain, standing in the snow posing in-front of a crew of 16 people for six hours!

Late night Grind(r) session. #BodyIssue A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

“Although that might sound like torture it actually ended up being one of the most amazing experiences of my life! It’s kind of crazy how quickly you can get comfortable in an awkward situation with just a few shots of tequila. Lol. I really can’t thank @benlowy (the photographer) and the rest of the crew enough for making me so comfortable and for doing everything to capture me in the best light possible.

“The Body Issue is, to me, a perfect combination of sport and art and I couldn’t be more proud or honored to have been a part of it,” he added.

Here’s a gif of @guskenworthy flipping off a jump naked YOU’RE WELCOME pic.twitter.com/oJMMMwyfFc — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) July 5, 2017

ESPN’s Body Issue is available to buy from tomorrow (July 7), so make sure to pick up a copy.