Gus Kenworthy loves dressing up for Halloween, but his latest costume is certainly more sexy than scary.

The Olympic freeskier’s previous costumes include a hot cop and a mouse (in tribute to Karen from Mean Girls, natch), and this year’s effort has proved just as eye-catching.

26-year-old Gus dressed up – or should we say dressed down – as a sexy soldier over the weekend before a series of photos on Instagram.

He captioned the images: “Happy Shallow-ween! Hope y’all had a fun weekend wherever you were celebrating!”

Take a look below…

Happy Shallow-ween! Hope y’all had a fun weekend wherever you were celebrating! 🎃👻🍂🍁🍸🍬 A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

However, Kenworthy also dressed up as Wolverine from X-Men on Saturday (October 28), though we think his army costume is far better.

Hallow Queens. 🎃👻🍬🍸 A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

