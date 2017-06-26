Gus Kenworthy has been revealed as one who has stripped off for ESPN’s Body Issue.

For their 2017 issue, a total of 23 pro athletes, including the likes of Texas Ranger first baseman Prince Fielder, have posed completely nude.

Its aim is to celebrate all different body types, of both men and women, across a wide range of sports.

A newly-released behind-the-scenes video of the shoot has been unveiled, and former Attitude cover star Kenworthy is featured front and centre.

Take a look at some of the best pictures below:

Watch the full clip over at EPSN.