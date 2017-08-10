Necklaces, chains, and chokers; super simple of oversized, plain or with charms – these are the accessories in vogue right now…

Photography: Bartek Smigulski.

Ben wears choker by Alexander McQueen; trousers £850 Dior Homme

Ben wears necklace, £520 by Versace; briefs, £35, by Versace at Figleaves; socks, £12, by Tommy Hilfger

Liam wears hoodie, £60, by Reclaimed Vintage at ASOS, necklaces, both £6, by ASOS

Ben wears necklace, £510; coat, £1710; trousers, £520; rings (l-r), £185, £165, £165, all by Versace

Liam wears necklace feather pendant, £180, cord chain, £40, both by Thomas Sabo; t-shirt, £65, by Sunspel; jeans, £90, by Levi’s.

Check out the full shoot in Attitude’s August issue – out now. Buy in print, subscribe or download.

Photography: Bartek Smigulski

Models: Ben and Liam at Next Models

Styling: Joseph Kocharian

Grooming: Cassie Steward

More stories:

Five gay television sex scenes that annoyed the homophobes – WATCH

Football referee Ryan Atkin becomes first professional official to come out as gay in the UK