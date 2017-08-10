Necklaces, chains, and chokers; super simple of oversized, plain or with charms – these are the accessories in vogue right now…
Photography: Bartek Smigulski.
Ben wears choker by Alexander McQueen; trousers £850 Dior Homme
Ben wears necklace, £520 by Versace; briefs, £35, by Versace at Figleaves; socks, £12, by Tommy Hilfger
Liam wears hoodie, £60, by Reclaimed Vintage at ASOS, necklaces, both £6, by ASOS
Ben wears necklace, £510; coat, £1710; trousers, £520; rings (l-r), £185, £165, £165, all by Versace
Liam wears necklace feather pendant, £180, cord chain, £40, both by Thomas Sabo; t-shirt, £65, by Sunspel; jeans, £90, by Levi’s.
Models: Ben and Liam at Next Models
Styling: Joseph Kocharian
Grooming: Cassie Steward
