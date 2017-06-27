Luxury British menswear brand Hackett London have announced their partnership with The Henley Royal Regatta, becoming the ‘Official Clothing Partner’ for 2017, and the first ever in its history.

The Henley Royal Regatta is one of the world’s most notable and prestigious rowing events, held annually in Henley-on-Thames since it was established in 1839.

The partnership is a natural step for Hackett following the brand’s dedicated associations with The Boat Race, the esteemed London Rowing Club and World Sculling for nearly twenty years.

Hackett has created a ‘Hackett Henley Collection’ that pays homage to the thick striped flannel jackets of the past. The evolution of these renowned jackets were because the rowers needed to remain warm during winter mornings on the Thames designed in legendary stripes so spectators could identify their heroes from the river bank.

The collection also includes striped and plain cotton shirts, navy and striped blazers, striped and white chinos and essential boating accessories.

To celebrate the launch of the association Sir Steve Redgrave rowed Hackett Chairman, Jeremy Hackett, down the stretch of river at Henley-Upon-Thames made famous by him and countless other rowers over the centuries. The

The Hackett Henley Collection will be available in selected Hackett stores from 1st June and at the Hackett Henley Pop-up shop at The Henley Royal Regatta, which runs from 28th June – 2nd July 2017.

hackett.com