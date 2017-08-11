Former X Factor star Jake Quickenden has become the latest male celebrity show off the results of hair transplant surgery.

Quickenden, who made the live finals on the 11th series of the ITV singing competition in 2014, shared several pictures of himself on social after undergoing the procedure, saying he had decided to opt for the surgical treatment after “years of insecurities” about his hairline.

“I’ve sorted my hairline out after years of insecurities, people might say your hair was fine and didn’t need it, but after years of being really worried about losing my hair, I took the dive and did something about it!” he wrote.

The 28-year-old singer added: “My old man was bald and it suited him, I shaved my head and I looked like a peanut M&M, so unfortunately I don’t suit a skin head.”

Jake is one of an increasing number of male celebrities who’ve spoken publicly about their decision to have a hair transplant, as the treatment to reverse male pattern baldness continues to increase in popularity.

The cosmetic procedure involves surgically moving hair follicles from one part of the body to another, and can cost anywhere between £1,000 and £30,000 depending on the extent of the hair loss, the type of procedure, and the quality of the clinic.

Former Britain’s Got Talent winner George Sampson recently revealed the results of his own procedure, saying he’d been inspired by footballer Wayne Rooney, who underwent his own hair transplant in 2011 at the age of 25.

Dancer George, who won the ITV reality competition back in 2008, told This Morning that he decided to undergo the procedure after being diagnosed with alopecia, adding that spinning on his head on the dancefloor for so many years “may have been a part of it.”

Before and after, WORTH A post shared by George Sampson (@georgesampson) on Aug 3, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

My face will tell you how I felt after my procedure with @juvidaclinics A post shared by George Sampson (@georgesampson) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

Former X Factor star Lloyd Daniels also went public with the results of his own hair transplant earlier this year, he hoped to inspire others who feel insecure about hair loss to feel more confident.

Sharing a short video with his natural hairline on display, he wrote: “I want all women and men to know how uncomfortable I’ve felt over the past few years with my hairline.

“This is a big deal for me… I’d rather be naked than show you this but here’s me showing you my biggest insecurity.”

He later he shared a picture of himself at the clinic immediately after undergoing the procedure, writing: “I hope that people can realise that this is a struggle for some and that there is a way of maintaining comfort with a hair transplant if you’ve suffered hair loss whether you are Male or Female. It happens to many.”

If you’re thinking about a hair transplant, you should visit the NHS Choices website for more information.