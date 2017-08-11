Former X Factor star Jake Quickenden has become the latest male celebrity show off the results of hair transplant surgery.
Quickenden, who made the live finals on the 11th series of the ITV singing competition in 2014, shared several pictures of himself on social after undergoing the procedure, saying he had decided to opt for the surgical treatment after “years of insecurities” about his hairline.
“I’ve sorted my hairline out after years of insecurities, people might say your hair was fine and didn’t need it, but after years of being really worried about losing my hair, I took the dive and did something about it!” he wrote.
The 28-year-old singer added: “My old man was bald and it suited him, I shaved my head and I looked like a peanut M&M, so unfortunately I don’t suit a skin head.”
So just incase anyone sees me and thinks it’s Frankenstein, I’ve sorted my hairline out after years of insecurities, people might say your hair was fine and didn’t need it, but after years of being really worried about losing my hair, I took the dive and did something about it! I did my research and found @kslhairltd they were great, professional and reallt put me at ease and I am delighted with how it has turned out! Swelling and redness will go down after a week and then just get on with day to day life and wait for the results!! My old man was bald and it suited him, I shaved my head and I looked like a peanut M&M, so unfortunately I don’t suit a skin head…. anyone got any questions just drop me an inbox…. I will take any stick anyone wants to give me aswell, because honesty I’m buzzing and couldn’t care less about negative comments 😂!! Peace ✌🏽
Please can we have a moment….. say hi to Storm 🐶 @stormthebluestaff Also just would like to say thanks to everyone for positive comments… I wouldn’t hide something like this, and unless you have these horrible insecurities yourself you will never understand, when you have it in your head, there is no getting rid!! I’m trying to answer all questions but there has been 1000’s 👍🏽👍🏽😁🙌🏼
Jake is one of an increasing number of male celebrities who’ve spoken publicly about their decision to have a hair transplant, as the treatment to reverse male pattern baldness continues to increase in popularity.
The cosmetic procedure involves surgically moving hair follicles from one part of the body to another, and can cost anywhere between £1,000 and £30,000 depending on the extent of the hair loss, the type of procedure, and the quality of the clinic.
Former Britain’s Got Talent winner George Sampson recently revealed the results of his own procedure, saying he’d been inspired by footballer Wayne Rooney, who underwent his own hair transplant in 2011 at the age of 25.
Dancer George, who won the ITV reality competition back in 2008, told This Morning that he decided to undergo the procedure after being diagnosed with alopecia, adding that spinning on his head on the dancefloor for so many years “may have been a part of it.”
Former X Factor star Lloyd Daniels also went public with the results of his own hair transplant earlier this year, he hoped to inspire others who feel insecure about hair loss to feel more confident.
Sharing a short video with his natural hairline on display, he wrote: “I want all women and men to know how uncomfortable I’ve felt over the past few years with my hairline.
“This is a big deal for me… I’d rather be naked than show you this but here’s me showing you my biggest insecurity.”
He later he shared a picture of himself at the clinic immediately after undergoing the procedure, writing: “I hope that people can realise that this is a struggle for some and that there is a way of maintaining comfort with a hair transplant if you’ve suffered hair loss whether you are Male or Female. It happens to many.”
I hope this inspires some of you to make a step if you feel how ive felt for a long time! Today was the day of my Artas Robotic Hair Transplant at @juvidaclinics and its been a great success so far. Minimal pain during the anesthetic injections beforehand but complete comfort from both the team and the procedure itself. Im home now and resting (slightly sore but nothing to moan about and im sure itll wear off tomorrow) This photo was taking after the follicle removal when the team were able to show me how my new hairline would look. Im completely satisfied already and will update as the days go on to show you the ‘after’ pictures. Thankyou for all your support! I really mean it – I hope that people can realise that this is a struggle for some and that there is a way of maintaining comfort with a hair transplant if you’ve suffered hair loss whether you are Male or Female. It happens to many. Thankyou @juvidaclinics for today. Can’t recommend you enough! Ps. The swelling above my eyebrows and tape is normal and will go down over the next few days. #artashair #robotichairtransplant #hairtransformation #hairtransplant
Day 7! All my swelling has gone down. It’s been a week of no pain and next to nothing In terms of discomfort. I’ve seen so many of you already relating to this journey I’m on with the creation of a new me. Here’s the outline of my new hairline which I’m quite overwhelmed with thanks to the incredible team at @juvidaclinics ! There’s going to be a lot of growing and a lot of patience involved but I’m going to make some videos to keep you up to date and create a vlog of the procedure and what happens during the week after. Thanks for the support!!! Thankyou @juvidaclinics- I couldn’t of dreamed of a better result at this stage 😎 (yes I know the hair I’m holding onto looks a bit silly but it’ll fall into place soon enough)
2 WEEKS So those following my progress it’s been a fortnight since my Artas Robotic Hair Transplant at @juvidaclinics 😎 Since my last post all of the scabs around each follicle have come off in the wash. My washes are pretty much back to normal now and so is putting hats and clothing on! I’ve kept in contact with my doctor from the clinic (he’s slick) and he’s as pleased as myself with the results so far. As you can see my hairs already showing growth through each follicle…. still short of course and my old hairline towards the middle is a little longer and therefore looks a bit thicker looking. I feel great, no discomfort over the last week and sleeping completely normal – no itchiness. Slight flaking but this is to be expected. I’m really overwhelmed with your support, my progress and new hairline. I’m getting back to your Directs as fast as I can. Hope you’re all well. Have a great weekend 💙
If you’re thinking about a hair transplant, you should visit the NHS Choices website for more information.