A man has been accused of deliberately infecting sexual partners with HIV by tampering with condoms.

Daryll Rowe, who is currently in custody in Scotland, previously worked as a hairdresser and was initially accused of infecting two partners in Brighton between 2015 and 2017.

However, several other men have come forward accusing Rowe of the crime, raising the number to 10. A judge has granted the alleged victims lifetime anonymity.

The allegations come after police urged Rowe’s sexual partners to come forward and get tested for HIV.

The 26-year-old has denied the allegations and the charges of grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm, which can be punishable with up to life imprisonment.

Rowe was arrested in Brighton last year, but failed to answer bail last November. Police launched a nationwide hunt which eventually led to his arrest in Wallsend, North Tyneside as his mother urged Rowe to turn himself in.

Rowe will be moved to Lewes to stand trial in October.

