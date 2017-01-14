The upcoming Baywatch movie keeps getting hotter, and it’s all thanks to Zac Efron.

The reboot of the 90s classic stars Zac Efron as brash rookie lifeguard Matt Brody, who quickly butts heads with more experienced colleague Mitch Buchannon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, after joining the team of heroic seaside rescuers.

Hollywood teased us with the first official trailer of the film last year, and they’ve just dropped a new one.

The trailer features some action scenes, some comedy and, more importantly, glimpses of a shirtless Efron.

Check it out below:

Baywatch is set to hit cinemas on May 26, 2017.

