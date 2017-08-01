It’s Jack O’Connell’s birthday today.

The former Skins star, who’s since gone on to star in major Hollywood films including Money Monster, Unbroken and and 300: Rise of an Empire, turns 27-years-old today (August 1).

The handsome star is currently starring in a stage adaptation of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Young Vic theatre in London.

In the play, O’Connell strips completely naked, and he recently opened up about his biggest fear when it comes to baring-all on stage.

Check out the actor below: