It’s actor Shia LaBeouf’s birthday today (June 11).

The Even Stevens star transitioned from a child star into a full blown Hollywood hunk thanks to his role in the Transformers franchise.

He’s been off the radar for a couple of years, and has mostly been sticking to making indie films and keeping out of the spotlight.

But we thought we might as well have a look back at what made everyone fall in love with him the first time around – check him out below: