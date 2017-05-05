The living legend that is Adele turns 29 today (May 5), which is obviously the perfect opportunity to remind ourselves why we all love her SO MUCH.

The Grammy-winning pop star is known for not only her haunting voice but also sense of humour. Although Adele’s touching songs move us to tears, crying with laughter is never far anytime she’s scheduled for an interview.

Adele is probably the only one star who can get away with laughing through an entire interview, spontaneous rapping Nicki Minaj’s hits, turning into the most annoying customer in the world and taking part in a contest for the best… Adele. Too much sass? Impossible.

Celebrate Adele’s 29th birthday and look back at her best moments:

For an A-list star, Adele always keeps it real with her fans…

And never takes herself too seriously…

…even when in performance mode.

(Yes, that includes globally-televised awards ceremonies).

Her performance as an Adele impersonator is still a career highlight.

Who can forget the time she went full-on diva on an unsuspecting Jamba Juice employee under Ellen’s instruction…

…or incredible appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, complete with Spice Girls sing-a-long and word-perfect Nicki Minaj rap.

But however hilarious she is in person, of course, Adele’s success has always been based on her heartfelt approach to love and relationships…

Happy birthday Adele! Here’s to many more to come.

Words: Anita Klich

