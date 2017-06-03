It’s Anderson Cooper’s birthday! The CNN anchor, and king of the silver foxes, is 50 today (June 3).

As the host of Anderson Cooper 360, Anderson covers the world’s most important news. Last year, he hosted one of the presidential debates between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. He has expanded his portfolio in recent years, even hosting his own daytime show. Anderson ran for two seasons and focused on lighter material, including Anderson getting a spray tan at the urging of Jersey Shore Snooki.

Take a look at his hottest moments below, including some snaps with pals Andy Cohen and Kathy Griffin. There’s even a glimpse of a young Anderson, proving that he’s always been blessed with his trademark dashing appearance.

@bravoandy just sent me this photo he took years ago. Come see us in #Providence, #Baltimore, #Phoenix, #SaltLakeCity, #Tampa. tickets at AC2Live.com A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

saw this online. i miss my puppy. A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Nov 7, 2016 at 5:59pm PST

#trancoso, #brazil. cover shot from latest @archdigest. A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:43pm PDT

