Whether he’s fighting the Cullen family to the death in Twilight or running Mischa Barton off the road in The OC, Cam Gigandet has played his fair share of onscreen bad boys over the years.

Unfortunately, he also happens to be so beautiful that we just can’t hold sucking the blood of innocent high schoolers or causing the untimely death of your rich-kid ex-girlfriend against him for all that long.

Like, did you see that cookie box scene in Burlesque?

Thankfully, the steely-eyed Hollywood hunk celebrates his 35th birthday today (August 16), giving us all the perfect opportunity to look at the lengthy shirtless (and often everything else-less) showreel he’s given us over the years.

So many happy returns Cam. Keep up the good work.

You read our mind, Cam.

More stories:

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black share adorable honeymoon photos

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman gives fans an eyeful in tight white briefs

xxx