Many happy returns to Chris Pratt, who celebrates his 38th birthday today (June 21)

The Hollywood hunk, who rose to fame on Parks & Recreation, has fast become the most sought after male actor thanks to his undeniable charm and handsome features.

Whether he’s fighting dinosaurs in Jurassic Park or being super problematic in Sci-Fi thriller Passengers, he looks hunky no matter what.

Check out his best bits below:

And because we still love his old Parks & Rec cuddly dadbod:

Six pack or not, you’re always a dreamboat, Chris Pratt.