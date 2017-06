It’s actor Ryan Thomas’ birthday (June 10).

The soap star rose to fame as the resident hunk on Coronation Street, and he quickly became a favourite with viewers.

During his time on the ITV show he was gracious enough to appear in Attitude’s Naked Issue, and we thought his birthday was the perfect time to take a look back at the pictures – as well as a few more, just because.

Check him out below in the buff: