Glee might be over now, but our love for the show (and it’s all singing, all-dancing, often shirtless) cast is never-ending.

He may have joined the celebrated FOX series late on in its lifespan, but actor Dean Geyer certainly left a lasting impression on us.

The handsome star – who first rose to fame on Australian Idol in 2006 before later appearing on long-running soap Neighbours – was never afraid to get his kit off during his time on the series.

To celebrate him turning 31 today (March 20), we’ve decided to take a look back at his best moments, both on and off screen…

Suddenly we miss Glee more than we thought.

More stories:

Happy Birthday Ashton Kutcher! His hottest ever moments

‘There’s more to me than just a body’ – Tom Daley dives into Attitude’s Body Issue