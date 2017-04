Louis Smith turns 27 today (April 22), so we thought we’d take a look back at his best bits.

The former Attitude cover star has seen plenty of sporting success in recent years, and he’s the only British gymnast to win medals at three consecutive Olympic Games.

He’s never been shy about taking off his clothes, and back in 2012 he proved he’s got more talent than just on the mat when he won Strictly Come Dancing.

Take a look at his best moments below, including some of his Attitude shoot: