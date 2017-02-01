As Zayn smashes up hotel rooms with Taylor Swift, Liam Payne prepares for a ew arrival with Cheryl Cole and Niall and Louis launch solo assaults on the charts, it’s all been very quiet for the boys’ former bandmate Harry Styles.

With his big screen debut in epic period action film Dunkirk and a rumoured slo album to look forward to this year, however, it looks like Mr Styles will be making more than his fair share of noise in 2017.

If there was any day Harry could take off for a well-deserved day off, however it would definitely be today, as he celebrates his 23nd birthday. A very happy birthday to you Harry!

To help you celebrate the occasion, here are some of Harry’s sexiest moments in pictures:





More stories:

Over half of gay men say they are ‘unhappy’ with their body – Exclusive

‘There’s more to me than just a body’ – Tom Daley dives into Attitude’s body issue