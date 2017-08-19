John Stamos turns 54-years-old today (August 19th).

The Screem Queens actor appears to have defied the laws of ageing and is Benjamin Buttoning himself in a way that we can’t quite get over.

Take a look at this hottest moments below – and take note, most of them are from AFTER he turned 50.

It means there’s still time for the rest of us, right?

More stories:

Dua Lipa scores first UK solo female number one since Adele’s ‘Hello’

Tyler, The Creator says he had a boyfriend at 15, later claims it was a ‘figure of speech’

