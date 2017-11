Former Drake & Josh actor Josh Peck is turning 31 today and we know the perfect way to celebrate.

The comedian and YouTube personality hasn’t been shy about showing off his body, and we can’t get enough.

Take a look at his hottest ever moments in celebration of the star’s birthday:

When it looks like you never skip leg day but you actually just used to be 290 A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Aug 20, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Your tax dollars at work… A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

BODY BY BURRITOS. It takes a lot of work to #GetWrecked this hard. I partnered with @wreckedtbs on 6/14 at 10/9C! A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 13, 2016 at 1:55pm PDT

When I got to a hotel, I take advantage of EVERY amenity. NO free water or toiletries is safe. A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Oct 4, 2016 at 12:55pm PDT

Throw yo hand up because my new VLOG is live!! Link in bio for my new YOUTUBE Channel! A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Cause I’m amazing just the way I am A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on May 21, 2014 at 4:27pm PDT

They call me Joshy Tsunami A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jan 7, 2014 at 2:35pm PST

More stories:

Jake Shears: ‘If all you’re giving the world is your body on Instagram – f**k off’

Attitude’s Masculinity survey reveals almost 75% of gay men are turned off by effeminate guys