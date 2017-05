Ask us what our favourite part of any televised swimming competition and our response is simple.

Mark. Foster.

The silver-haired former world champion swimmer might have a few more clothes on these days in his role as a BBC pundit, but thanks to his colossal two-decade-long career in the pool, there’s plenty of lycra-clad goodness for us all to peruse as we celebrate his 47th birthday today (May 12).

Dive in below…

xxxx